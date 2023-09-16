Banque Du Caire Launches New Security Control Unit

The opening was attended by Tarek Fayed, Chairperson and CEO of the Bank; Hany Omar, Deputy Governor for Security at CBE; several bank officials, security managers in the banking sector, and a number of representatives of companies and manufacturers.

Fayed said that the new central unit is the result of continuplanning by the engineering sector, in accordance with the latest standards of security technology, communications technology and artificial intelligence. Fayed added that opening the unit comes within the framework of implementing the binding determinants in the security policy document of the CBE.