Banque Du Caire Launches New Security Control Unit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Banque du Caire has announced the launch of its latest central units, which are specialised in the field of security control and follow-up. The unit will monitor the work in its branches and deal with any emergencies. It will also provide assistance to all the bank's sectors to achieve the targets or intervene to maintain the quality of the service provided to clients during peak times.
The opening was attended by Tarek Fayed, Chairperson and CEO of the Bank; Hany Omar, Deputy Governor for Security at CBE; several bank officials, security managers in the banking sector, and a number of representatives of companies and manufacturers.
Fayed said that the new central unit is the result of continuplanning by the engineering sector, in accordance with the latest standards of security technology, communications technology and artificial intelligence. Fayed added that opening the unit comes within the framework of implementing the binding determinants in the security policy document of the CBE.
MENAFN16092023000153011029ID1107083148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.