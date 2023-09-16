Onam Celebrations Held In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In traditional gaiety and fanfare, expatriates from the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday celebrated Onam - their harvest festival - in Amman.
India's Ambassador to Jordan Anwar Haleem inaugurated the event, highlighting the importance of showcasing the cultural diversity of India and upholding the spirit of Onam abroad.
Organised by the Indian Community in Jordan in cooperation with the Malayalee Samajam, the event witnessed the participation of nearly 500 people, and included cultural programmes and family fun activities.
“Onam celebrations in Amman offered a chance to come together not only for Keralites but also Indians and Jordanians, and get a first-hand experience of Kerala's cultural heritage,” said Joby Mathew, one of the organisers of the event.
The celebrations concluded with a traditional vegetarian feast known as“sadhya”.
MENAFN16092023000028011005ID1107083034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.