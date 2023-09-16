Onam Celebrations Held In Amman

India's Ambassador to Jordan Anwar Haleem inaugurated the event, highlighting the importance of showcasing the cultural diversity of India and upholding the spirit of Onam abroad.



Organised by the Indian Community in Jordan in cooperation with the Malayalee Samajam, the event witnessed the participation of nearly 500 people, and included cultural programmes and family fun activities.



“Onam celebrations in Amman offered a chance to come together not only for Keralites but also Indians and Jordanians, and get a first-hand experience of Kerala's cultural heritage,” said Joby Mathew, one of the organisers of the event.



The celebrations concluded with a traditional vegetarian feast known as“sadhya”.



