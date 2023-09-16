960 Gov't Services Go Paperless - Ministry Of Digital Economy

Highlighting several significant milestones in the area of government and digital services, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Saturday revealed that these achievements include the launch of eight government smartphone applications, the issuance of electronic visas and the improvement of variinternal electronic systems within government institutions and departments.

A ministry statement, reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, highlighted the creation of the Unified National Service Registry, which will serve as a central platform for all government departments and institutions to effectively manage their service records.





