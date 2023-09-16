Plane Crash In Brazil's Amazon State Claims 14 Lives

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, as confirmed by the state's governor.As reported by Reuters, the incident happened in the Barcelos province, situated approximately 400 km (248 miles) away from the state capital, Manaus.\"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,\" said Wilson Lima, Governor of Amazonas state on X, formerly known as Twitter.“Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends.”Also Read: Charter aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport, delays 40 flightsManAerotaxi airline has released a statement acknowledging the occurrence of an accident and confirming an ongoing investigation. However, the statement did not provide any specific information regarding casualties or injuries.\"We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses,\" the statement said.Also Read: California plane crash: One killed and three injured after small plane crashed shortly after takeoffCertain Brazilian media sources have suggested thatcitizens may have been among the casualties. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these reports.(With inputs from Reuters)
MENAFN16092023007365015876ID1107082990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.