Rising Country Singer Austin Williams Releases Debut Single And Video“Wanna Be Saved”

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 18-year-old country music singer Austin Williams has released his debut single and video“Wanna Be Saved” on all major streaming platforms.

Released this past Friday, "Wanna Be Saved" debuted at #8 on the iTunes overall song chart and #4 in the country music category. The deeply personal song is about overcoming battles like addiction and depression and conveying that no one should feel ashamed or alone.

“I hope this song helps everyone in some way,” said Austin.“Voicing these struggles is so important-no one can help you if they don't know what's going on.”

The song is available on iTunes at , showcasing the buzz around this young artist.

Born and raised near Nashville, TN in the small town of Pleasant View, Austin was faced with a life changing surgery at the age of fifteen. It was during his recovery time that he discovered a passion for writing songs and singing. He taught himself to play guitar and pursued his newfound love for music while working to get back on the baseball field. After sharing singing clips online, he quickly amassed over 300,000 followers on TikTok.

“I want people to know that I'm seriabout my music,” said Austin.“I've been honing my craft for years. Now that I have a platform, I'm ready to share my original songs with the world.”

The song gives a glimpse into Austin's talents as both a vocalist and songwriter. Austin plans to keep releasing original music in the coming months as he builds his country music career.

Fans can stay up to date on Austin's journey by following him on TikTok and Instagram @austinwilliams_music. As his successful single release demonstrates, Austin is an emerging country talent to look out for.

Wanna Be Saved by Austin Williams