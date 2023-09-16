Brunei-China Cooperation In Various Fields Benefits Two Peoples: Crown Prince

The crown prince welcomed Xiao's assumption of office and said that, the Brunei government will extend due support to him for his fulfillment of duty.

He said, Brunei-China relations and cooperation in varifields have brought benefits to the two peoples.

Xiao noted bilateral cooperation is fruitful, and called for joint efforts guided by important consenreached by leaders of the two countries, to promote the development of bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

Xiao presented his credentials to Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Sept 13, at Istana Nurul Iman, the royal palace, in the capital city, Bandar Seri Begawan.– NNN-XINHUA