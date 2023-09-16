Brunei-China Cooperation In Various Fields Benefits Two Peoples: Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday, had an audience with Chinese ambassador, Xiao Jianguo.
The crown prince welcomed Xiao's assumption of office and said that, the Brunei government will extend due support to him for his fulfillment of duty.
He said, Brunei-China relations and cooperation in varifields have brought benefits to the two peoples.
Xiao noted bilateral cooperation is fruitful, and called for joint efforts guided by important consenreached by leaders of the two countries, to promote the development of bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.
Xiao presented his credentials to Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Sept 13, at Istana Nurul Iman, the royal palace, in the capital city, Bandar Seri Begawan.– NNN-XINHUA
MENAFN16092023000200011047ID1107082967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.