Military Operation Kills 30 Shabab Militants In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Somali national army said Saturday its forces killed 30 members of Al-Shabab militia in Mudug region, Central Somalia,
The military operation led also to seizure of two vehicles and a quantity of weapons, and the destruction to four vehicles of the militia, the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported. (end)
