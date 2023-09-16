Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrives in New York to lead Kuwait delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
ALGIERS -- Burkina Faso expels the French defense attache on charges of involvement in subversive activities.
ALGERIA -- Leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger sign pact to found the Alliance of Sahel States. (end) gb
