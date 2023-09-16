Lightning Strikes Killed Seven In Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SANAA, Sept 17 (NNN-SABA) – Lightning strikes have killed seven people in Yemen's north-western province of Hodeidah, in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said yesterday.
The victims are six women and a man, in the Al-Luhayyah and Az-Zuhrah districts, in the northern part of the province.
This is the latest in a series of similar reported accidents across the country during this rainy season.
Yemen's National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning to citizens in several provinces, including Hodeidah, about thunderstorms, heavy rains, and floods.
In a recent report, the United Nations (UN) said that, climate change-related natural hazards have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, in the war-ravaged country, adding that, extreme weather events have destroyed Yemen's fragile infrastructures and increased food and livelihood insecurity.– NNN-SABA
