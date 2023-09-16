Prosecutor Generals Of Foreign Countries Visit Azerbaijan's Shusha And Fuzuli (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The delegations
visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 33rd meeting of the Coordination
Council of General Prosecutors of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) and the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states have visited
Shusha and Fuzuli districts, Trend reports.
The delegation included Prosecutors General of Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Nigmatilla Yuldashev, Berik Asylov and
Zulushev Toktoralyevich, delegations led by Deputy Prosecutor
General of Turkmenistan Allanazar Nyazliyev, as well as Deputy
Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Jandos
Asanov and representative of the Executive Committee of the
Commonwealth of Independent States Igor Malashevich.
The participants visited the Jidir Duzu plain, the Ashagi and
Yukhari Govhar Agha mosques, the Castle Walls, the Ganja Gates, and
a number of other historical and cultural landmarks in Shusha city.
They familiarized themselves with the restoration and construction
projects being carried out in Azerbaijan's cultural capital.
The delegations also visited Shusha city center square, where
the shot statues of Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli are
located. They were informed that the statues that were taken from
Armenia and brought to Azerbaijan at the initiative of Great Leader
Heydar Aliyev, and returned to their original places after the
liberation of Shusha from occupation at the initiative of Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev are symbols of the country's
historic Victory and Great Return.
The visitors viewed the "Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh" exhibition
in the Heydar Aliyev Foundation-restored Creative Center, which
featured rare photographs, records, and video footage of the Great
Leader's contributions to Karabakh's social, economic, political,
and cultural development.
The guests said they were deeply impressed by the reconstruction
works, large-scale projects, including newly built residential
areas and other social purpose objects, and the fact that the head
of state attaches great importance to the construction work. They
also visited the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek
built by the brotherly country of Uzbekistan in the city
Fuzuli.
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107082872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.