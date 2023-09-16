Sunday, 17 September 2023 03:11 GMT

Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Formations From Digging New Trenches In Aghdam


9/16/2023 7:15:30 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17 . On September 16, from 22:55 to 23:45, illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, attempted to dig a trench in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“As a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army Units, the ongoing work was immediately stopped,” the ministry said.

