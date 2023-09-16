Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Formations From Digging New Trenches In Aghdam

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17 . On September
16, from 22:55 to 23:45, illegal Armenian armed formations on the
territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent
is temporarily deployed, attempted to dig a trench in front of the
positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam, Trend reports citing
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
“As a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army
Units, the ongoing work was immediately stopped,” the ministry
said.
