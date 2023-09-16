Explosions Heard In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians forces are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Explosions are heard in the city.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. Read also: Shelling of Kharkiv : Occupiers fired six missiles
"Explosions have been heard in Kherson. The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," he wrote.
The city administration's head urged citizens to be careful and stay in safe places.
Photo is illustrative
