Russians Shell Border Area Of Sumy Region 37 Times Today

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“217 explosions were recorded. The communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Khotin, Esman, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Znob-Novhorodske came under fire," the regional administration said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians shelled the border area of Sumy region nine times on September 15. Houses and farm buildings were damaged by enemy fire.