Ukraine's Energy Sector Receives 31 Humanitarian Aid Shipments From France

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine has received 31 humanitarian aid shipments from France weighing about 240 tonnes, including 141 generators and other necessary power equipment,” the report states.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière.

In the course of the meeting, Galushchenko noted the similarity of the Ukrainian and French energy systems, which opens up additional opportunities for cooperation, namely in terms of expert assessment.

The parties discussed the situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the threats posed by the Russian occupation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Galushchenko expressed gratitude to the French side for its active participation in the discussion of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky within such working groups as Radiation and Nuclear Safety, Energy Security. Separately, the Ukrainian minister thanked for the aid provided.