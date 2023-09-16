Vo Academy Celebrates Completion Of 2Nd Training Course

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- VO Academy celebrated on Saturday evening the graduation of 40 trainees, males and females, from the second course of the program 'Alwan Ya'rob' (Ya'rob's colors).
Launched by the academy of VO platform in collaboration with the filmmaker Ya'rob Burahma, the year-long training program covered such areas as direction and music production.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony, Chairperson of the Platform Sheikha Ohoud Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah said the program is a unique experiment in empowering and inspiring talented youth.
The program featured the 'Sama El-Danat' festival at the Avenues and Murouj malls, which added another story of success to VO's, she pointed out.
"VO is preparing for another program for supporting the youth with innovative, life-changing opportunities in October," Sheikha Ohoud added.
On his part, Burahma said VO platform plays a key role in fostering the talents of youth in such as entrepreneurship, arts, sports and science.
"The Sama El-Danat festival, which was so appealing to the public, crowned the lively training program," he added, noting that the trainees were able to get acquainted with the fundamentals of the direction, teamwork in music production, and entrepreneurship.
Launched in 2020 as a unique digital platform, VO serves as incubator for the skills of the Kuwaiti youth offering them support, resources and opportunities. (end)
mrf.tab.gb
MENAFN16092023000071011013ID1107082846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.