Closure Of Srinagar's Badamwari For Morning Walkers Triggers Protest

Dozens of people including those visiting the park on a daily basis staged a protest here against the order, which they described as arbitrary. They urged the administration to immediately revoke the order for the larger interest of the public.

“We frequently visit this park for morning and evening walks, however the recent order directing people not to visit the Badamwari during morning and evening hours came as a shocker for everyone. We want immediate rollback of the order,” a protester was heard saying in a viral video outside Badamwari Park.

He said on one hand the authorities make tall claims of healthy drugs free Kashmir, while on the other hand elderly people are barred from morning and evening brisk walks.

“We failed to understand as to what made the authorities to issue such an order which is unacceptable to everyone. Why should we stop visiting Badamwari, does the government think that people who visit the park are drug addicts,” he added.

Another visitor, a chronic diabetic said the doctors have advised him to go for a brisk walk to improve his blood sugar level.

“I am from congested Rainawari locality in Srinagar and most of the people of my age use to visit Badamwari for morning and evening walks, hence closing this park for elderly people likeis not a wise move,” he said.

The protesters appealed to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar and Director Floriculture to look into the matter and reopen Badamwari Park for visitors during morning and evening hours.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now