Global Crypto Exchange Orangex Secured $10 Million Funding

Seychelles, 16th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , OrangeX, the global crypto exchange established in 2021, has secured an impressive $10 million in its inaugural fundraising round, led by Kryptos and supported by names like SCI, NGC Capital, Phase Capital, and X Research. The majority of this investment will be allocated to bolstering regulatory compliance, safeguarding user assets, and expanding our market presence. As the cryptocurrency regulatory landscape evolves rapidly, OrangeX is committed to staying ahead. CEO Alexandra emphasizes,“Cryptocurrency regulations are evolving globally with a strong emphasis on compliance. OrangeX boasts a dedicated compliance team that vigilantly monitors regulatory changes worldwide, ensuring timely adherence to regional laws.” Currently holding regulatory licenses from the US, including an MSB and an NFA, OrangeX is actively pursuing licenses in Canada, Lithuania, and Estonia. User asset security remains paramount; we've established a robust insurance fund of 1,000 BTC to provide our users with the utmost trading safety. In pursuit of our global expansion and industry leadership goals, OrangeX plans to increase its workforce from 100 to 300 team members in Q4 2023, with approximately 200 openings across research and development, compliance, business development, operations, and customer support. About OrangeX
Established in 2021, OrangeX operates a high-standard cryptocurrency trading platform with the most advanced technology, skilled staff and experienced financial expertise. OrangeX provides its users with services including derivatives trading, spot trading, one-click copy trading and a fiat gateway to purchase cryptocurrencies. Started marketing in Europe, and now OrangeX boasts a client base of over 1 million active users because of its technical advantages and professional services. For more information, please visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | CoinMarketCap | Medium For media inquiries, please contact:
