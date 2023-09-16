Polish Pm Says When Embargo On Ukrainian Grain Imports Can Be Lifted

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this in his speech to voters in the settlement of Miętne near Warsaw on Saturday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, either the European Commission will extend the import ban, extend the embargo, or Poland will introduce its embargo for the next months, quarters until a model of cooperation with Ukraine is worked out.

As reported, Poland unilaterally imposed a ban on Ukrainian grain imports to the Polish market on September 16.

In May 2023, the European Commission banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania at the insistence of these countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023.

The European Commission decided not to extend temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports to five neighboring countries. However, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary imposed their own restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports.