Russian Shelling Destroyed School In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A local lyceum was destroyed in enemy shelling of the village of Lvove, Kherson region.
Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district state administration, said this in a pos on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"This is what the lyceum in the village of Lvove, Tiahynka community, looks like now. Today, the Russian army attacked the educational institution," the report says.
The published photos show that the building of the lyceum suffered significant destruction - walls, roof were damaged, and windows were broken.
As Ukrinform reported, a 63-year-old woman was injured in Russia's shelling of Beryslav on September 16.
