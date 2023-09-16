Body Of Missing British Volunteer Fighter Found In Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by Sky News , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Police searching for a missing ex-British soldier have been informed by Ukrainian authorities that they have found a body,” the report states.

Former paratrooper Daniel Burke, 36, from South Manchester was reported missing on August 16, 2023. His family had not heard from him and believed he had travelled to Ukraine.

Greater Manchester Police said it was working with Mr. Burke's family and Ukrainian authorities to support a formal identification and bring his body back to the United Kingdom.

“This is an upsetting time for Daniel's family, we have family liaison officers in contact with the family and offering support,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said.

According to Hughes, Mr. Burke's family asked for privacy at this difficult time.

The detective's team is working with the Ukrainian authorities to make formal identification with a view to repatriating Mr. Burke following that process.