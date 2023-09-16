Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia Presents Copies Of His Credentials To Azerbaijani Fm

The Ambassador presented the Foreign Minister with copies of his credentials.

The minister wished the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia success during his diplomatic mission to the country. Speaking about the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in varifields, including political, economic, energy security, humanitarian, etc., he emphasized the important role of mutual visits and contacts in the development of relations. In particular, the demonstration of mutual solidarity within the framework of international organizations and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan were noted with satisfaction. The importance of mutual visits of foreign ministers and consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries was emphasized.

The Ambassador spoke about the development of relations between the two countries and recent bilateral meetings. He noted that he would make every effort to further expand trade turnover between our countries

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting, the department said.