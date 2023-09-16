Positions Of Azerbaijani Army In Gadabay Once Again Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16 . On September
16, at about 19:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the
positions in the direction of the Jil settlement of the Chambarak
region using varicaliber weapons subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the
Ayrivang settlement of the Gadabay region, Trend reports via Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction.
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107082289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.