Positions Of Azerbaijani Army In Gadabay Once Again Subjected To Fire


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16 . On September 16, at about 19:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Jil settlement of the Chambarak region using varicaliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ayrivang settlement of the Gadabay region, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

