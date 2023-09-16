Adam Zampa Makes Unwelcome Cricket History With Joint Worst Bowling Figures

Australia's Adam Zampa suffered the ignominy of equalling the joint-worst bowling figures in one-day international cricket as the tourists were dealt a heavy 164-run defeat by South Africa at Centurion Park in Gauteng, on Friday.

The leg-spinner, who has styled himself on legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, was hit for 113 from his 10 overs as South Africa smashed 416-5, their second-highest ODI score against Australia.

Zampa joined Mark Lewis at the top of the Hall of Shame, the Australian having also been punished for 113 runs without taking a wicket vs. South Africa in 2006.

Australia's World Cup campaign in India starts on 8 October against hosts India in Kolkotta with South Africa's tournament starting a day earlier against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

Heinrich Klaasen bludgeoned the ball to all corners in a blistering knock of 174 to lead South Africa to a comprehensive victory and level the five-match one-day series to 2-2 on Friday.

Klaasen hit 13 sixes in an awe-inspiring display of power hitting to help South Africa to a total of 416-5 – their second-highest against Australia – after they had been put into bat.

Australia replied with 252 in 34.5 overs and the disappointment of defeat will be multiplied by a hand injury to opener Travis Head that could rule him out of the World Cup.

The series will be set at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Other poor bowling performances in history

Wahab Riaz(Pakistan) 0-110from 10 oversvs. England2016

Rashid Khan(Afghanistan) 0-110 from 9 overs vs. England (2019)

Philippe Boissevian (Netherlands) 0-108 from 10 overs vs. England(2022)

- Source BBC

Brief scores

Fourth ODI, Centurion

South Africa : 416-5 (50 overs): Klaasen 174 (83), Miller 82* (45), Van der Dussen 62 (65); Zampa 0-113

Australia: 252 (34.5 overs): Carey 99 (77); Ngidi 4-51, Rabada 3-41

South Africa won by 164 runs, series level at 2-2