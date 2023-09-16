From Pakistan To New Zealand: 5 Top Players Who Might Miss Cricket World Cup

There is a little more than fortnight left to go for the ODI World Cup and as the clock ticks down to the 50-over showpiece to be staged in India, few of the top players from different countries have picked up injuries at the wrong time.

Many of them face a race against time to be fit for the tournament which runs from October 5 to November 19 acros different venues in India.

Here, we list out five players who recently got injured.

Pakistan's exciting young fast bowler Naseem Shah looks doubtful for the World Cup after injuring his right shoulder during the Asia Cup Super Four match against arch-rivals India in Colombo. The 20-year-old, who is an integral part of Pakistan's envipace attack, flew to Dubai for scans and the results showed that he could be out for a while. The Pakistan Cricket Board is still awaiting the results of a secondary scan before taking a call on his availability.

Australian opener Travis Head is a major doubt after the fractured his left hand during the fourth ODI against South Africa. Head was struck on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the seventh over in the fourth ODI on Friday. Australia lock horns with India in their tournament opener in Chennai on October 8.

Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee could miss out on the World Cup, his fourth, after dislocating and fracturing a bone in his right thumb during the fourth ODI against England. The 34-year-old suffered the unfortunate injury while attempting a catch off England batsman Joe Root at first slip. He has since flown back home. The Kiwis begin their campaign against England, in a repeat of the 2019 final, in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana suffered a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan and has been ruled out of the final against India on Sunday. And although Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka insisted that he will be fit in time for the World Cup, Theekshana will be closely monitored by the Sri Lankan medical staff.

Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel suffered multiple injuries during the inconsequential Super Four match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. Axar was hit by a throw and also suffered bruises to his wrist while attempting a dive to the crease, while batting. India have flown in all-rounder Washington Sundar as cover and it remains to be seen if Axar will be fit in time for the World Cup.

