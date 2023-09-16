Uae Continues Sending Aid To Libya For 5Th Day In Row

ABU DHABI,16th September, 2023 (WAM) -- For the fifth day in a row, the continued sending humanitarian and relief aid and search and rescue teams to Libya to alleviate the repercussions of Storm Daniel through an airbridge in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





Since the launch of the airbridge on 12th September, the has so far sent 17 planes carrying 450 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials, health packages and first aid kits. The assistance were distributed in the areas most affected by the disaster, especially eastern Libya.





The Emirati efforts also included sending search and rescue teams with modern equipments that support carrying out difficult tasks, as the total number of search and rescue team personnel who began their missions in the disaster-stricken areas reached 96 individuals.





The team members are equipped with four search and rescue helicopters, vehicles equipped for rescue team tasks, and recovery cruisers to pick up bodies and search for survivors, sonar devices for underwater and thermal searches, a mobile power station and generators which were shipped from the through the airbridge.





The airbridge also included sending a medical team equipped with ambulances.





The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team, currently present in eastern Libya, is also delivering aid to the affected people, in addition to assessing field conditions and studying the current actual needs to provide more of them through the ongoing airbridge.





The airbridge is part of the UAE's ongoing relief efforts to support Libya and reflects its humanitarian vision to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation being witnessed by the Libyans as a result of Storm Daniel.