Abu Dhabi Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New Delhi


(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A plane made an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Saturday after facing technical issues, reported PTI in a tweet citing a source.

The Indigo flight from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was headed towards Abu Dhabi, when it faced a hydraulic system issue.

According to a local media report, the aircraft made the emergency landing on 10.42pm local time (time 9.12pm). There were reportedly 155 passengers on board.

