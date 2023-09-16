Abu Dhabi Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New Delhi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A plane made an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Saturday after facing technical issues, reported PTI in a tweet citing a source.
The Indigo flight from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was headed towards Abu Dhabi, when it faced a hydraulic system issue.
According to a local media report, the aircraft made the emergency landing on 10.42pm local time (time 9.12pm). There were reportedly 155 passengers on board.
ALSO READ:
From Pakistan to New Zealand: 5 top players who might miss Cricket World Cup
India: 1.3kg gold paste found stitched into passenger's vest and jeans
Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula to be awarded master's degree posthumously
MENAFN16092023000049011007ID1107082232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.