Julian Draxler Arrives In Doha, Set For Al Ahly Medical

Germany and Paris Saint-Germain football star Julian Draxler arrived in Doha today from the French capital, Paris, in preparation for joining Al Ahly club.
The player will undergo a medical examination tomorrow, Sunday, in order to officially sign for the team.
