Thousands Demonstrate In Bern For Higher Wages And Pensions

This content was published on Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 The Swiss Trade Union Federation is calling for salary increases of 5% next year to cope with rising inflation and higher rents and health...

The rally was called by the Swiss Trade Union Federation, Travail.Suisse associations, the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Tenants' Association. The procession through the city centre to the Bundesplatz main square, had to be split into two for a short time in order to keep to the schedule.

"Everything is getting more expensive - wages and pensions up!" was written on one of the many banners carried. "Rising profits, falling wages? Not with us!" was another slogan. One woman had written on a piece of cardboard that she was tired of wondering whether she should give up the job she loved just to finally get a decent wage.

On the Bundesplatz main square, Pierre-Yves Maillard, the President of the Swiss Trade Union Federation, paved the way for the autumn wage negotiations. The incomes of employees had fallen for the third time in a row in 2023. A fourth round of falling wages must be prevented.

This content was published on Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Switzerland has to reset its relationship with Europe. A look at Swiss wage protection shows it is being used by trade unions as leverage.

The time is ripe for higher wages. Unemployment is at 2% and profits and dividends are higher than ever before. The demonstrators called for a guarantee that wages are in line with the cost of living.

The explosion of rents must also be stopped by capping possible increases. There is also a need for reform in the electricity market. There must be an end to the practice of passing on the risks to consumers through price increases, while at the same time the large corporations rake in billions in profits.