Fuel Prices: Diesel Climbs, Gasoline Falls

Fuel prices changed on Friday, September 8, reported the Ministry of Energy.

95 octane gasoline dropped its price by three cents, leaving it at one dollar and 16 cents per liter.

91 octane gasoline decreased two cents, remaining to $1.09 cents per liter.

Low sulfur diesel will rose

one cent, to $1.06 per liter.

The prices will be in effect until 5:59 in the morning on September 22.







