Kabul Residents Complain Increasing Power Outage

Mohammad Saleem, the resident of Kabul's Darulaman locality, said thee is electricity load shading sometimes it exists and sometimes not.

“Most of the time we are without electricity during evening and we have to do our dinner in the darkness, the electricity returns at 1:00am or 2:00am,” he said.

He asked the DABS to address the load shading issue.

Sharifullah, the resident of Kabul's 19th Municipal District, said he is also faced with the electricity outage issue.

“Electricity goes off at 4:00am and returns at 1:00pm, again it goes at 6:00pm and returns at 9:00pm, water supply also depends on electricity, some of our plants at home dried up due to the lack of water.”

He demanded equal distribution of water.

Hikmatullah Maiwand, spokesperson for the DABS, said due to water shortage the internal production of electricity had declined.

“There is no issue with the imported electricity, there is change in the local electricity resources which not serious.”

Afghanistan import 440MW electricity from Tajikistan, 202MW from Turkmenistan and 102 MW from Iran, according to this year's report.

The capacity of local production is 150MW in which 100MW is produced by private sector.

