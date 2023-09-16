Qu Health Celebrates World Patient Safety Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On occasion of World Patient Safety Day, experts from Qatar University (QU)'s Health and Medical Sciences have shared their insights on the significance of maintaining patient safety and increasing awareness about proper medication use and verification.
Prof Ahmed Awaisu, professor and head of the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Practice at the College of Pharmacy at QU, stated,“This year, we echo the voices of varihealthcare professional organisations concerned with patient safety and healthcare quality on World Patient Safety Day 2023, under the theme 'Engaging Patients for Their Safety. The pharmacy profession has evolved in recent years towards patient-centered and outcome-oriented care. Our curriculum will continue to evolve and emphasise the role of patients and their engagement in ensuring the quality and safety of their care.”
Dr Alia Ghareeb, section head, Strategic Programme Development at the Office of the Vice President for Medical and Health Sciences Office at QU, said,“Integrating patient safety and good education into university and postgraduate curricula is a proactive approach to building a patient-focused safety and care culture in healthcare institutions. This education equips students, from the beginning of their professional journey as healthcare providers, with the necessary tools, frameworks, and ethical considerations to make informed decisions prioritising patient well-being and strong patient engagement.”
According to Dr Fadi Khraim, assistant professor of Clinical Affairs in the College of Nursing, pointed out that patient safety is of utmost importance in healthcare and requires seamless collaboration and teamwork among nursing staff and other healthcare providers. By combining the unique skills and perspectives of all healthcare providers, they can collectively predict, identify, and address potential safety concerns.
Dr Mohammad al-Kawaldeh, assistant professor in the College of Nursing, emphasised:“Well-trained and knowledgeable nursing staff dedicated to serving our community is one of humanity's great blessings. Engaging patients in their safety becomes a shared endeavor, where compassion and dedication merge with decades of experience to form a protective shield around those in our care.”
Dr Rania al-Hawry, clinical lecturer at College of Medicine, highlighted the pivotal role patients and their families play in maintaining healthcare safety and assisting healthcare providers in delivering better services. She emphasised the importance of patients providing accurate information about their medical history and existing conditions.
Dr Mohammed Ali al-Hamdani, assistant professor of Public Health, added:“Elevating patient safety means integrating their voices into prevention and treatment decisions. Patient input will leadtowards achieving optimal safety and quality. World Patient Safety Day can mark the beginning of this positive transformation.”
MENAFN16092023000067011011ID1107081959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.