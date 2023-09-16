Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind expected at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be Northwesterly 10 - 20 KT Gusting 30 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be Northwesterly 12 - 22 KT Gusting 28 KT at times.
Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometers decreasing to 03 kilometers or less at places at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 5 feet at times. Offshore will be 4 to 7 feet surging to 9 feet at times.
Area High Tide Low Tide Mini-Max
---------- ---------------- ------------------- -------------
Messaid 18:36 : **:** 12:06 ** : ** 31
Wakrah: 18:06 06:17 11:37 00:05 ----
Doha: 17:06 04:45 11:51 00:28 35
Al Khor: 17:03 04:39 10 :55 00:14 31
Ruwais 17:55 06:03 12 :15 00:08 34
Dukhan: 23:15 11:00 17:11 04:45 34
Sunrise: 05:20 LT
Sunset: 17:37 LT
------------------
MENAFN16092023000067011011ID1107081957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.