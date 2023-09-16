Illicit Drugs Seized

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MoI X account: The General Directorate of Drug Enforcement in cooperation with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security and the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya) at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has foiled an attempt to smuggle big amounts of illicit drugs after dropping them near the coasts of Qatar aiming to smuggle them into the country by sea. Accordingly, MoI stresses that it would all the necessary efforts to combat such attempts targeting the smuggling of illicit drugs or trading in them in the country to guarantee the safety and security of the society against such harmful substances.
