Uk Visa Alert! Hike On Student And Visitor Visa Fee To Be Effective From This Date. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Travel to United Kingdom as a tourist, visitor or a student is set to become expensive from 4 October. The British Government has announced that a UK Visit Vfor under six months will cost ₹1,543 (GBP 15) more and UK Student Visas will be ₹13,070 (GBP 127) more expensive for travelers from around the world, including Indians.The UK Home office has informed that the changes mean the cost for a UK Visit Vfor less than six months will rise to ₹11,835 (GBP 115) and the fee for applying for a UK Student Vfrom outside the UK will rise to ₹50,428 (GBP 490) – to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.The Home Office indicated a 15% increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20% in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.The changes to UK Visit Vfees, and UK Student Vfees are subject to parliamentary approval and are expected to be in force from October 4, the Home Office said.The move comes after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had announced in July that the fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by vapplicants are set to rise“significantly” to meet the country's public sector wage increase.Other UK VFee HikeThe hike in fees applies across most vcategories, including
-Health and care visa-Applications to register and naturalise as a British citizen-Fees for up to six months, two, five and 10-year visit visasThe hike also applies for the majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the United Kingdom-Those for work and study-Fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain-Fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies
