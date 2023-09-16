Space Force Association Launches New Mexico Chapter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Featured speaker and SFA member, Lt Garrett Blenkush is an engineer at AFRL/RVS designing satellite thermal systems. He is a 2022 graduate of the Air Force Academy and commissioned directly into the Space Force.
The Space Force Association's New MexChapter holds inaugural event at Third Thirsty Thursday Tech Talks (T5) on September 21, 2023. All are welcome. It is with immense pride that I announce the establishment of The New MexChapter of SFA. The chapter's founders are a testament to the dedication of our members and their commitment to the USSF.” - Bill Woolf, SFA National PresidentALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES , September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As fall sweeps in, the Third Thirsty Thursday Tech Talks (T5) invites you to joinfor an exciting evening of networking, insightful discussions, and refreshments! On Thursday, September 21st, the T5 event will feature distinguished guests from the U.S. Space Force, offering a unique opportunity to learn more about their innovative initiatives and connect with the leaders of our nation's newest military service.
At the NewSpace NeLaunchpad, located at 2420 Alamo Ave, SE, Suite 104, Albuquerque, this event promises to be a fantastic occasion to engage with experts in space technology and exploration. Whether you attend in person or virtually, you will want to take advantage of the valuable insights shared by our esteemed speakers. The event will also feature speakers from the newest chapter of the Space Force Association, the New MexChapter.
Chapter President Severin Blenkush and Chapter Director of Operations, Lt Garrett Blenkush, USSF, will be on hand to provide an SFA overview, generate enthusiasm, and assist with new registrations. The chapter is grateful for the support of Albuquerque's growing space community and, in particular, the collaboration offered by Casey DeRaad and New Space Nexus. New Space Nehas graciously included SFA's New MexChapter in their monthly T5 event's headline presentation.
Activities commence at 4:30 p.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with the virtual presentation starting at 5:00 p.m. for those joining remotely. We are honored to have the following distinguished speakers:
**Lt. Garrett Blenkush**, leading the New Mexchapter of the Space Force Association.
**Dr. Matt Fetrow** from the Space Rapid Capabilities Office.
**Gabe Mounce** from Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWerx.
Representatives from the U.S. Space Force will be in attendance, providing you with an exceptional opportunity to meet and greet the leaders shaping the future of space exploration. To secure your spot at this exciting event, RSVP through our website: September T5 Registration (in person). For those participating virtually, register here.
The Third Thirsty Thursday Tech Talks (T5) has been a hub for fostering meaningful connections and knowledge sharing since its inception in March 2019. We are proud to have welcomed representatives from variorganizations throughout the years, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence. Joinfor an evening of innovation, camaraderie, and exploration as we delve into the exciting developments within the U.S. Space Force and The Space Force Association at the NewSpace NeLaunchpad.
The Space Force Association is hosting its Inaugural Spacepower Conference in December in Florida. This national event is open to the private industry, military, and civilians. To learn more about sponsoring, presenting, or attending, Click Here .
About the Space Force Association SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole fois supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
About Third Thirsty Thursday Tech Talks (T5):
T5 is a monthly networking event that brings together professionals, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from the technology and space industries to foster collaboration and share insights into cutting-edge developments. It is hosted by the NewSpace NeLaunchpad, a premier hub for innovation in space-related industries.
Rhonda Sheya
US Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN16092023003118003196ID1107081900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.