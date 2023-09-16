Space Force Association Launches New Mexico Chapter

Featured speaker and SFA member, Lt Garrett Blenkush is an engineer at AFRL/RVS designing satellite thermal systems. He is a 2022 graduate of the Air Force Academy and commissioned directly into the Space Force.

The Space Force Association's New MexChapter holds inaugural event at Third Thirsty Thursday Tech Talks (T5) on September 21, 2023. All are welcome.

Rhonda Sheya

US Space Force Association

+1 720-345-4969



