Gastonia Honey Hunters Are On The Hunt For 2023 Championships

GASTONIA, N.C., Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a heartbreaking loss to its rival during Game 5 of the 2022 Playoffs, The

Gastonia Honey Hunters have secured a spot in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's (ALPB) 2023 Playoff Series. The fearless, resilient, and ever-determined Honey Hunters are on the hunt for the 2023 Championships as they once again face their rival, High Point Rockers, for the 2023 South Division Championships. This is the second consecutive season that this franchise has made it to the playoffs since its launch in 2021.

"We are excited to be in the postseason two years in a row," stated Brady Salisbury, Assistant General Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "Our performance and our record speak to the depth and talent within this organization and are looking forward to seeing the players we brought in down the stretch contribute to the end goal of a championship."

The Honey Hunters celebrate having the highest winning percentage of all time in league history.



Honey Hunters celebrate having the highest winning percentage of all time in league history as an organization: 211-147 .589% (over 3 seasons). Since the 2023 season began on Friday, April 28, the Gastonia Honey Hunters

broke the home run single-season record with 216 and counting.

The Honey Hunters are the first team to ever have three consecutive seasons with at least 1 player having a 20/20 season: 2021-Jake Skole, 2022- Jake Skole/Zach Jarrett, 2023- Zach Jarrett.

"The Honey Hunters' record is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our scouting, coaching, player care, and analytics team members, as well as the steadfast support and investment from the community," said Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager. "The team is determined to win a championship for the City of Gastonia and we are extremely proud of the determination and resilience of our players."

The battle of I-85 continues as Honey Hunters take on High Point Rockers at CaroMont Health Park on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, and Wednesday, September 20, 2023. They will then travel to Truist Field for the next three games of the first round. The first team to three out of five wins will take the South Division Championship and advance to the Atlantic League Championship the following week. CaroMont Health Park's gates will open at 5:35 PM with a 6:35 PM first pitch for both Tuesday and Wednesday games.



For more information on Gastonia Honey Hunters, or to shop the team store, visit

About Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball : Located in Gastonia, NC, just minutes west of Charlotte, the Gastonia Honey Hunters is one of the newest teams in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB). The Atlantic League is the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, a leader in baseball innovation, and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Managed by MomentSports & Entertainment, Honey Hunters Baseball aims to continue providing Gaston County with family-friendly entertainment and first-rate baseball. The newly-constructed CaroMont Health Park is the team's homefield, offering fans an intimate and memorable experience, as well as a year-long calendar of exciting events, including concerts, sporting events and community celebrations.





About The MomentGroup : The MomentGroup is a cutting-edge experiential company that focuses on delivering memorable customer experiences through strategic business segments that include sports & entertainment, hospitality, venue management, and marketing. Together with its subsidiaries, The MomentGroup serves the diverse needs of a constantly growing and evolving sports and entertainment.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) : The Atlantic League is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 44 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history.





