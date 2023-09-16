The Story Behind Luka 2 Lake Bled Sneakers: 7+7 Fascinating Facts About Slovenia And Lake Bled

1. With four neighbouring countries - Austria, Hungary, Croatia, and Italy and four distinct European regions -

the Alpine world, the Pannonian Plain, the Karst, and the

Mediterranean, Slovenia could easily be called

"Europe in a nutshell" .

Slovenia. My way of green active escape.

2.

With

over 60% of its land covered by forests

and numerprotected areas, the country strongly focuses on

sustainability , part of Slovenia's identity.

3.

From the world's oldest wine to the largest underground canyon in Europe ... Slovenia is filled with exciting spots worth visiting.

4.

Slovenia is a destination

for curiand discerning guests . Carefully crafted boutique experiences in Slovenia are recognized by the

Slovenia Unique Experiences

label.

5.

Slovenia is an outdoor paradise with a sporting heart and

home to many world-renowned athletes , including

Luka Dončić , Tadej Pogačar ,

Primož Roglič ,

Janja Garnbret .

6. Slovenian gastronomy

is

a delightful blend of traditional flavours ,

local ingredients , and innovative culinary techniques. What is more, there are several excellent wine regions which are gaining international recognition.

7. Ljubljana, the charming capital and hometown of Luka Dončić,

is adorned with

beautiful architecture , vibrant street art, and lively cafés.

7 fascinating facts about Lake Bled

1.

Lake Bled is a picturesque glacial lake with

crystal-clear turquoise waters

in the Julian Alps in northwestern Slovenia.

2. Bled Island and the pilgrimage church

are

among the Lake's main attractions. The wishing bell within the

church holds

the promise of good fortune .

3.

Situated on a rocky cliff,

Bled Castle

reigns as a formidable stronghold, providing sweeping panoramas of the glistening Lake and its picturesque surroundings.

4.

Arnold Rikli , a 19th-century Swiss naturopath, transformed the area into a renowned wellness destination. Today, his legacy lives on.

5. The iconic Bled cream cake

is a mouth-watering crispy puff pastry comprising layers of velvety vanilla cream and luscicustard.

6.

Bled offers

an abundance of outdoor activities .

Vintgar Gorge

is a must-visit.

7. Wooden pletna boats

are an iconic feature of Lake Bled. They are

rowed by a single oarsman .

Video -

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board