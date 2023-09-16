The Story Behind Luka 2 Lake Bled Sneakers: 7+7 Fascinating Facts About Slovenia And Lake Bled

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the unveiling of the
LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneaker, and an exhilarating 3x3 basketball tournament took place in Bled, casting a spotlight on Slovenia as an exciting destination worth visiting. Delve into 7+7 captivating facts.
With four neighbouring countries - Austria, Hungary, Croatia, and Italy and four distinct European regions -
the Alpine world, the Pannonian Plain, the Karst, and the
Mediterranean, Slovenia could easily be called
"Europe in a nutshell" .
Slovenia. My way of green active escape.
2.
With
over 60% of its land covered by forests
and numerprotected areas, the country strongly focuses on
sustainability , part of Slovenia's identity.
3.
From the world's oldest wine to the largest underground canyon in Europe ... Slovenia is filled with exciting spots worth visiting.
4.
Slovenia is a destination
for curiand discerning guests . Carefully crafted boutique experiences in Slovenia are recognized by the
Slovenia Unique Experiences
label.
5.
Slovenia is an outdoor paradise with a sporting heart and
home to many world-renowned athletes , including
Luka Dončić , Tadej Pogačar ,
Primož Roglič ,
Janja Garnbret .
6. Slovenian gastronomy
is
a delightful blend of traditional flavours ,
local ingredients , and innovative culinary techniques. What is more, there are several excellent wine regions which are gaining international recognition.
7. Ljubljana, the charming capital and hometown of Luka Dončić,
is adorned with
beautiful architecture , vibrant street art, and lively cafés.
7 fascinating facts about Lake Bled
1.
Lake Bled is a picturesque glacial lake with
crystal-clear turquoise waters
in the Julian Alps in northwestern Slovenia.
2. Bled Island and the pilgrimage church
are
among the Lake's main attractions. The wishing bell within the
church holds
the promise of good fortune .
3.
Situated on a rocky cliff,
Bled Castle
reigns as a formidable stronghold, providing sweeping panoramas of the glistening Lake and its picturesque surroundings.
4.
Arnold Rikli , a 19th-century Swiss naturopath, transformed the area into a renowned wellness destination. Today, his legacy lives on.
5. The iconic Bled cream cake
is a mouth-watering crispy puff pastry comprising layers of velvety vanilla cream and luscicustard.
6.
Bled offers
an abundance of outdoor activities .
Vintgar Gorge
is a must-visit.
7. Wooden pletna boats
are an iconic feature of Lake Bled. They are
rowed by a single oarsman .
