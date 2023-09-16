Re-inventing Liver Care

CyberLiver - Quarterfinalist at The Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards 2023

LONDON, UK, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CyberLiver is proud to announce that we were selected from thousands of companies as a Quarterfinalist for The Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards 2023 in the Rising Stars - Clinical Diagnostic Device, Platform or Tool.

The Digital Health Awards honor outstanding health technologies and innovations dramatically transforming healthcare.

"This year has been our most competitive yet as we've received a great surge in submissions, numbering in the thousands, pouring in from companies around the world. We are so impressed by the pioneering work in digital health happening on a global scale. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists on their notable success.” - Mark Goldstein, Founder and Chairman of The Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards.

Ravan Boddu, Co-founder and COO of CyberLiver, said: "We are truly honored and excited to be recognized as a Quarterfinalist for The Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards 2023 in the Rising Stars - Clinical Diagnostic Device, Platform or Tool category. We thank The Digital Health Hub foundation for recognizing this significant unmet medical need in advanced liver disease, as well as the critical importance of providing innovative new digital intervention tools like AlcoChange and CirrhoCare to patients with advanced liver disease. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to revolutionizing liver disease management through innovative digital solutions. At CyberLiver, we're dedicated to making a meaningful impact on patient care and advancing the field of digital health."

Professor Rajiv Jalan (University College London, Division of Medicine), who co-founded the company CyberLiver, said:“The CyberLiver platform provides a unique opportunity to use the power of digital medicine to treat the increasing burden of liver disease. Our expectation is that, as well as improving care for patients, it will be more cost-efficient, freeing up hospital resources such as beds.”

About CyberLiver®

CyberLiver is re-inventing liver care by integrating in-depth clinical hepatic research with cutting-edge sensor technology, ML, and AI for better outcomes. Our scalable digital medicine platform offers personalized care through real-time monitoring, diagnosis, treatment and management for a wide range of liver disease indications. Our objective is to arrest or reverse the progression of liver disease, thereby improving patients' quality of life and alleviating the strain on the healthcare system. As industry pioneers, we're setting the gold standard for digitally enabled liver care.

For more on CyberLiver, please visit:

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the camof UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000-member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians, and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

