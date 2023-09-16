Intelligent Vending Machines Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share And Growth Analysis, Market Insights 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A vending machine is a device that dispenses items that are stored inside it in exchange of the inserted coins or tokens. An intelligent vending machine is an evolved vending machine that not only dispenses items but also, engages shoppers with the help of touch-screen controls, video, audio, scent, gesture-based interaction, and cashless payment. Typically, an intelligent vending machine dispenses items such as packaged food, beverages, and tobaproducts.

The global intelligent vending machine market is driven by increase in demand for UI-based transactions and is supplemented by rise in the usage of cashless transactions, the trend of immediate gratification, surge in dependency on ATM cards and mobile banking, rapid digitization and penetration of inteacross the globe. However, regulations regarding the sale of junk food and tobaproducts hinder the growth of this market. This technology is mostly being implemented in the developed nations. The global intelligent vending machine market is currently in its nascent stage. However, breakthroughs in technology and changes in the consumer purchase patterns are expected to make way for rapid growth in the future.

The global intelligent vending machine market is segmented based on application, product dispensed, and region. By application, the market is segmented into QSR, shopping centers, offices, public transport, and others. By the product dispensed, the market is segmented into salty and savory snacks, bakery products, confectionery products, beverages, and others. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Azkoyen Group, Crane Co., FAS International S.P.A., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Glory Ltd., Canteen, IngenS.A., Intel Corporation, Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., and Royal Vendors, Inc.

