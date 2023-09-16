Introducing Saashub's Tech Radar: A Market Share Tracker Of The Tech Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Tech Radar Homepage
Tech Radar: Top Domain Name Providers
Tech Radar: Top Email Delivery Providers
The Tech Radar by SaaSHub has been released and is available to everyone. It tracks the top providers in five important tech verticals. At SaaSHub, we're dedicated to empowering our users with objective data-driven insights that help them make informed decisions. Our Tech Radar is another step further in that direction.” - Stan Bright, founder of SaaSHubSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SaaSHub, the premier platform for discovering and comparing software and services, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: the Tech Radar . This new section of SaaSHub is set to help businesses and individuals monitor and analyze the software and service landscape.
SaaSHub has always been committed to providing users with valuable insights and data-driven information about the software and service providers they rely on. With the launch of the Tech Radar, we're taking this commitment further by offering a comprehensive market share tracker that is based on publicly available data from over 190,000 listed software products.
The Tech Radar's primary purpose is to serve as an objective mirror, reflecting the current state of the most popular tech providers across five vital verticals: Hosting & CDN, Domain Registration Providers , DNS Providers, Email-in, and Email Delivery Providers . It is designed to empower users with the ability to identify growing and declining products.
Our market share index will provide product rankings that are actualized monthly.
One compelling example of the insights that can be gleaned through SaaSHub's Tech Radar is the fact that GoDaddy and NameCheap collectively service nearly 50% of all registered domains. Additionally, Gmail, Outlook, and Amazon SES service the email delivery of approximately 40% of the listed companies.
These facts showcase some of the helpful aspects of our market share tracker, and it uncovering industry benchmarks.
"At SaaSHub, we're dedicated to empowering our users with objective data-driven insights that help them make informed decisions about the software and services they use," said Stan Bright, founder of SaaSHub. "Our Tech Radar will help businesses and individuals seeking to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape. With its market share tracking and monthly product rankings, it's a helpful tool for anyone looking to make informed tech choices."
SaaSHub's Tech Radar is now live and available to all users.
About SaaSHub: SaaSHub is a leading platform for discovering, comparing, and selecting software and service providers across variindustries. With over 190,000 listed products and a dedicated community of users, SaaSHub empowers businesses and individuals to make informed choices about the software and services that drive their success.
Stan Bright
SaaSHub
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN16092023003118003196ID1107081830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.