Changenow Sets A Milestone: First Exchange To Integrate Opbnb Swaps For 900+ Assets

NEWTONLAAN, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ChangeNOW exchange service and liquidity aggregator has become the first crypto exchange platform to offer opBNB swaps to and from 900 other crypto assets.
This monumental move not only underscores ChangeNOW's commitment to innovation but also ushers in a new era of possibilities for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.
OpBNB, hailed as a high-performance layer-2 solution within the Binance Coin (BNB) ecosystem, leverages the innovative OP Stack technology, positioning it as one of the most promising developments in the crypto landscape. OpBNB users can look forward to lightning-fast transactions and enhanced capabilities within the BNB ecosystem.
Why Choose ChangeNOW for opBNB Swaps?
ChangeNOW's integration of opBNB marks a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency space, solidifying its position as an industry leader and innovator. As the first exchange to offer opBNB swaps for 900+ assets, ChangeNOW paves the way for a new era of seamless and versatile cryptocurrency swaps process.
Now, users are able to exchange opBNB, and projects can integrate opBNB swaps using ChangeNOW's cross-chain swaps API.
"We are excited to help spread opBNB adoption and introduce the first-ever cross-chain swaps solution for opBNB and nine hundred assets," said Xena Kash, CEO of ChangeNOW.
You can bridge to opBNB now, with ChangeNOW's convenient user interface and exceptional functionality. Users are able to effortlessly exchange opBNB to/from 900 other assets.
About ChangeNOW:
ChangeNOW is an exchange platform/liquidity aggregator with more than 5 years of experience. It supports 850+ assets, 60+ blockchains, and 150K+ trading pairs powered by 10 CEX & DEX liquidity providers, with the ability to use projects' own liquidity for integrations (no CEXes or DEXes needed).
