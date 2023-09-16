N Korea-Russia Deal Carries Seeds Of A Wider War

A deal between North Korea and Russia for artillery rounds, which the respective leaders have said they are“actively advancing”, is a simple solution to Russia's problem. But it is a deal that is fraught with dangers for global stability.

The sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine have limited where Moscow can buy military equipment, including artillery rounds: it has made requests to China , Iran and now North Korea. China has been warm but publicly resisted directly supplying equipment to the battlefield.

Iran has sold Russia drones and a small quantity of shells. North Korea is the first nation to make the move to directly supply a large quantity of ammunition for Russian artillery. Placed within its wider context, this deal will likely be written up in history as part of the journey to a wider war.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are reluctant to travel internationally. The meeting with Putin on September 13 is the first time Kim has traveled internationally since the outbreak of Covid in 2020.

He traveled in a heavily armored train . A face-to-face meeting is a symbolically important event for both men – because of its rarity and because its proximity signals trust.

Russian ground offensives and their well-dug-in defensive lines have been reliant on the extensive use of artillery.