Rice Price Crisis Dents Marcos Jr's Populist Appeal

Upon winning election, he reiterated his populist vow during a triumphant inauguration speech where the namesake son of a former Philippine strongman waxed eloquent about a future filled with prosperity and food security for the Filipino masses.

To underscore his commitment, Marcos Jr made the unprecedented decision to simultaneously lead both the Malacañang Palace as well as the Department of Agriculture. Now, in his second year in office, the Philippine leader faces a deepening food crisis which if not contained could start to dent his sky-high popularity.

This month, Philippine rice prices hit a 15-year high, giving the lie to government plans to reduce food inflation. The latest report by theDepartment of Agriculture (USDA) showed that the Philippines has overtaken China as the world's top rice importer.

If the war in Ukraine sparked food inflation last year, India's rice export curbs imposed in August this year pushed prices for import-dependent nations such as the Philippines even higher.

Desperate to stop galloping prices, the Marcos Jr administration set a price cap for regular milled rice at 41 pesos per kilogram and for well-milled rice at 45 pesos a kilogram, well above the leader's promised 20 peso promise made last year.

Though consumers widely welcomed the decision, the Philippine government's latest policy will only further hammer domestic producers and small rice retailers, who have already been struggling with years-long massive imports from neighboring Vietnam and Thailand.

It's hard to overstate the food crisis in the Philippines. The Southeast Asian nation's total rice imports during the 2022-2023 trade year hit 3.9 million metric tons. This is larger than China's 3.5 million metric tons, even if the Philippines' population is a tenth of its giant neighbor's.

“In 2008, top importer the Philippines continuously bought larger volumes as prices escalated; this year, it is delaying purchases, awaiting lower prices,” the USDA report said, underscoring the price pressure faced by Filipino importers.