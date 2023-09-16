Two Civilians Killed As Enemy Shells Kharkiv Region

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Russian army fired at a car on the road near the village of Strilecha. According to preliminary information, an anti-tank guided missile. Two people have been killed - a man and a woman. A 73-year-old civilian has been injured. The data are being verified," the report says.

In addition, around 11:00, the occupiers shelled the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, presumably, from the artillery. A car was damaged, a 23-year-old civilian was injured. Prosecutors, police investigators and explosive experts are working at the scene.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk and Derhachi district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code) have been launched.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv.