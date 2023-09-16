Enemy Shells Beryslav In Kherson Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 63-year-old woman was injured in Russia's shelling of an apartment block in Beryslav, Kherson region.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy fired at one of the apartment blocks in the city. A 63-year-old woman was injured in her own apartment," the report says. Read also: Two civilians killed as enemy shells Kharkiv regio
It is noted that the victim was hospitalized in moderate condition. Now she is receiving medical care.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled Olhivka in Kherson region overnight Saturday -
seven houses were damaged and the water supply was cut off.
