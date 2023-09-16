Saturday, 16 September 2023 06:29 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Captured Quadcopter Of Armenian Armed Forces - Mod (Update)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan captured a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, Armenian armed forces units' quadcopter, which was launched from the direction of Sultanbay settlement of Pashali district, attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flights over the defense positions of the units of the Combined Arms Army stationed in the direction of Turkesh settlement of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The quadcopter detected by Azerbaijan Army's Air Defense Units was landed and neutralized by special technical means, the ministry added.

