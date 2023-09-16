Azerbaijani Army Captured Quadcopter Of Armenian Armed Forces - Mod (Update)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Armed
Forces of Azerbaijan captured a quadcopter belonging to the
Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing
the Ministry of Defense.
According to the ministry, Armenian armed forces units'
quadcopter, which was launched from the direction of Sultanbay
settlement of Pashali district, attempted to carry out a
reconnaissance flights over the defense positions of the units of
the Combined Arms Army stationed in the direction of Turkesh
settlement of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic.
The quadcopter detected by Azerbaijan Army's Air Defense Units
was landed and neutralized by special technical means, the ministry
added.
