Several People Injured In Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency's Bus Accident In Lachin (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. A of the
Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was involved in
a road accident in Lachin district, three employees of the Agency
were injured, Trend reports via the ANAMA press service.
According to the press service, the employees received light
injuries.
"The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital. Their
condition is stable, with no threat to their lives," the press
service added.
The Lachin district was liberated from Armenian occupation
following the 2020 second Karabakh war.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020
started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines,
booby traps, and variweapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
