Qatar's Ncccr To Use New Breast Cancer Targeted Treatment

Doha: In a boost for the treatment of patients with cancer in Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation's National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) is set to use a new targeted breast cancer medicine.

Dr. Salha Bujassoum Al-Bader, Senior Consultant in Hematology and Oncology, Chairperson of Medical Oncology and Palliative Care Medicine, Clinical Lead of Breast Cancer at NCCCR, and Director of Cancer Genetics said:" Breast cancer is the most common cancer and is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide."

"The new cancer medicine, ENHERTU, will provide an innovative treatment option for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, which can be used earlier in the treatment plan to delay disease progression. This is an important paradigm-shifting medicine for treating aggressive breast cancer."

Dr. Al-Bader explained that through rigorclinical trials, ENHERTU has demonstrated exceptional efficacy, offering new avenues of treatment for patients who may have exhausted conventional options.

The introduction of ENHERTU underscores the unwavering commitment of Qatar's healthcare sector to delivering patient-centric healthcare. By precisely targeting and minimizing side effects, ENHERTU aims to alleviate breast cancer's physical and emotional burdens, supporting patients and their families on their treatment journey.

Dr. Al-Bader was the opening expert speaker at the ENHERTU Gulf Launch event, which hosted at the Doha-Fairmont Hotel yesterday. The event attracted leading medical professionals from across the Gulf region, all working together to advance breast cancer care for patients.