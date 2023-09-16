Relief Supplies Arrive In Flood-Stricken Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 16 (Petra) -- Twenty-nine metric tons of health supplies arrived in the Libyan city of Benghazi from the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Logistics Hub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
With enough supplies to reach almost 250,000 people with health aid, the shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the unprecedented flooding in eastern Libya in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, according to a statement.
The supplies include essential medicines, trauma and emergency surgery supplies, and medical equipment as well as body bags for the safe and dignified movement and burial of the deceased, it said.
Storm Daniel's impact was compounded by the collapse of two dams that led to the deaths of thousands of people in Derna. More than 9000 people are still missing, the statement pointed out.
WHO teams are working with the Libyan Ministry of Health to track the dead and missing, it said, adding that so far, the bodies of 3,958 people have been recovered and identified, and death certificates have been issued.
The figure is projected to increase as more bodies are recovered by search and rescue teams, it said.
"This is a disaster of epic proportions," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative in Libya, adding that "we are committed to providing the necessary support to restore health services for the affected population in eastern Libya."
He said that today's shipment will help replenish supplies in more than half of the health facilities in the affected areas, most of which are not functioning due to shortages of medicines and medical equipment.
The supplies will be given to hospitals and primary health care centers, said Zouiten, adding that the 29 metric tons of supplies that arrived today are the second delivery made by WHO.
MENAFN16092023000117011021ID1107081385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.